The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-4) after winning five straight home games. The Ragin' Cajuns are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 148.5.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Louisiana Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajundome

Favorite Spread Over/Under Louisiana -3.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colonels Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Kentucky has played three games this season that have gone over 148.5 combined points scored.

Eastern Kentucky has a 166.5-point average over/under in its contests this season, 18 more points than this game's point total.

Eastern Kentucky is 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Eastern Kentucky was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Colonels have not won as an underdog of +135 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Eastern Kentucky has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Louisiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisiana 4 57.1% 79.1 170.5 72.4 147.5 152.5 Eastern Kentucky 3 60% 91.4 170.5 75.1 147.5 154.3

Additional Eastern Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Colonels score 19 more points per game (91.4) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up to opponents (72.4).

When it scores more than 72.4 points, Eastern Kentucky is 1-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Louisiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisiana 3-4-0 1-1 4-3-0 Eastern Kentucky 1-4-0 1-1 1-4-0

Eastern Kentucky vs. Louisiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisiana Eastern Kentucky 14-0 Home Record 14-2 7-7 Away Record 5-10 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 85.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.