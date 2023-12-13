Wednesday's game at KFC Yum! Center has the Louisville Cardinals (4-5) squaring off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-7) at 8:00 PM (on December 13). Our computer prediction projects a 78-74 victory for Louisville, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The matchup has no line set.

Louisville vs. Arkansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Louisville vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 78, Arkansas State 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisville vs. Arkansas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisville (-4.7)

Louisville (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 151.8

Louisville is 3-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Arkansas State's 5-4-0 ATS record. The Cardinals are 5-3-0 and the Red Wolves are 3-6-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals score 74.6 points per game (182nd in college basketball) and allow 74.7 (263rd in college basketball) for a -1 scoring differential overall.

Louisville grabs 38.2 rebounds per game (110th in college basketball) while conceding 35.3 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.9 boards per game.

Louisville makes 5.3 three-pointers per game (334th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1. It shoots 28.2% from deep while its opponents hit 30.4% from long range.

The Cardinals' 92.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 234th in college basketball, and the 92.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 251st in college basketball.

Louisville has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (210th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.7 (223rd in college basketball).

