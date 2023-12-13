Wednesday's game between the No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (9-1) and Morehead State Eagles (4-5) at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 80-55 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Louisville, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on December 13.

Their last time out, the Cardinals won on Sunday 73-61 over Kentucky.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Louisville vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville vs. Morehead State Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 80, Morehead State 55

Other ACC Predictions

Louisville Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 23 Gonzaga Bulldogs on November 26, the Cardinals registered their signature win of the season, an 81-70 victory.

The Cardinals have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Louisville is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Cardinals are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Louisville 2023-24 Best Wins

81-70 over Gonzaga (No. 23/AP Poll) on November 26

64-58 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 62) on November 29

81-74 at home over DePaul (No. 80) on November 12

77-59 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 90) on November 6

72-63 over Liberty (No. 114) on November 25

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 11.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.8 FG%

11.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.8 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Nina Rickards: 8.1 PTS, 57.7 FG%

8.1 PTS, 57.7 FG% Sydney Taylor: 11.1 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (19-for-61)

11.1 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (19-for-61) Nyla Harris: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 58.3 FG%

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 20.9 points per game with a +209 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.9 points per game (43rd in college basketball) and give up 58.0 per contest (80th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.