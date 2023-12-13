The Louisville Cardinals (9-1) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when hosting the Morehead State Eagles (4-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network X

Louisville vs. Morehead State Scoring Comparison

The Eagles score an average of 66.8 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 58.0 the Cardinals give up to opponents.

Morehead State has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 58.0 points.

Louisville has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.8 points.

The 78.9 points per game the Cardinals put up are 13.6 more points than the Eagles give up (65.3).

Louisville has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 65.3 points.

Morehead State has a 4-3 record when giving up fewer than 78.9 points.

The Cardinals are making 45.7% of their shots from the field, 5.6% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (40.1%).

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 11.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.8 FG%

11.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.8 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Nina Rickards: 8.1 PTS, 57.7 FG%

8.1 PTS, 57.7 FG% Sydney Taylor: 11.1 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (19-for-61)

11.1 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (19-for-61) Nyla Harris: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 58.3 FG%

Louisville Schedule