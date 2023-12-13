The Murray State Racers (3-5) battle the Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-2) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Murray State vs. Mississippi State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network+

Murray State Stats Insights

  • The Racers are shooting 45.2% from the field, 8% higher than the 37.2% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
  • Murray State is 3-5 when it shoots higher than 37.2% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Racers rank 230th.
  • The Racers score 11.5 more points per game (73.5) than the Bulldogs give up (62.0).
  • When it scores more than 62.0 points, Murray State is 3-3.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Murray State put up more points at home (73.6 per game) than away (65.9) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Racers gave up 10.0 fewer points per game at home (67.8) than on the road (77.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Murray State sunk more 3-pointers on the road (6.4 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (34.1%) than at home (33.9%).

Murray State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Bradley W 79-72 CFSB Center
12/3/2023 @ Illinois State L 76-72 Redbird Arena
12/9/2023 @ Austin Peay L 53-49 F&M Bank Arena
12/13/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
12/16/2023 SE Louisiana - CFSB Center
12/18/2023 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center

