The Murray State Racers (3-5) battle the Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-2) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Murray State vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Murray State Stats Insights

The Racers are shooting 45.2% from the field, 8% higher than the 37.2% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Murray State is 3-5 when it shoots higher than 37.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Racers rank 230th.

The Racers score 11.5 more points per game (73.5) than the Bulldogs give up (62.0).

When it scores more than 62.0 points, Murray State is 3-3.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Murray State put up more points at home (73.6 per game) than away (65.9) last season.

In 2022-23, the Racers gave up 10.0 fewer points per game at home (67.8) than on the road (77.8).

Beyond the arc, Murray State sunk more 3-pointers on the road (6.4 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (34.1%) than at home (33.9%).

Murray State Upcoming Schedule