How to Watch Murray State vs. Mississippi State on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Murray State Racers (3-5) battle the Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-2) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Murray State vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Murray State Stats Insights
- The Racers are shooting 45.2% from the field, 8% higher than the 37.2% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
- Murray State is 3-5 when it shoots higher than 37.2% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Racers rank 230th.
- The Racers score 11.5 more points per game (73.5) than the Bulldogs give up (62.0).
- When it scores more than 62.0 points, Murray State is 3-3.
Murray State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Murray State put up more points at home (73.6 per game) than away (65.9) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Racers gave up 10.0 fewer points per game at home (67.8) than on the road (77.8).
- Beyond the arc, Murray State sunk more 3-pointers on the road (6.4 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (34.1%) than at home (33.9%).
Murray State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Bradley
|W 79-72
|CFSB Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Illinois State
|L 76-72
|Redbird Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|L 53-49
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|CFSB Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
