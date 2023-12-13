The Murray State Racers (3-3) will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM ET and air on SEC Network+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Murray State vs. Mississippi State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Murray State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Murray State Players to Watch

  • Jimmy Bell Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Cameron Matthews: 8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Josh Hubbard: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • D.J. Jeffries: 5.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Dashawn Davis: 9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • Bell: 9.4 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Matthews: 8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Hubbard: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jeffries: 5.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Davis: 9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Murray State vs. Mississippi State Stat Comparison

Mississippi State Rank Mississippi State AVG Murray State AVG Murray State Rank
213th 73.4 Points Scored 77.8 123rd
14th 60.3 Points Allowed 73 221st
20th 39.1 Rebounds 34.5 134th
118th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 9.3 169th
136th 7.9 3pt Made 6.8 238th
233rd 12.4 Assists 13 197th
230th 12.7 Turnovers 9.8 47th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.