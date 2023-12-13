Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (13-8) go up against the Milwaukee Bucks (16-7) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The matchup will start at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSIN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pacers vs. Bucks matchup.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSIN

BSWI and BSIN Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Pacers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game with a +79 scoring differential overall. They put up 122.6 points per game (second in the NBA) and give up 119.2 per contest (24th in the league).

The Pacers have a +78 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.7 points per game. They're putting up 128.5 points per game, first in the league, and are allowing 124.8 per outing to rank 29th in the NBA.

The teams combine to score 251.1 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams average 244 points per game combined, 15.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee is 9-14-0 ATS this season.

Indiana is 13-8-0 ATS this year.

Pacers and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +10000 +4000 - Bucks +450 +180 -

