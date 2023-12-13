Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perry County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Perry County, Kentucky? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Perry County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Perry County Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Hazard, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.