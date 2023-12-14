Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Laurel County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Laurel County, Kentucky. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Laurel County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oneida Baptist Institute at North Laurel High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: London, KY
- Conference: District 49
- How to Stream: Watch Here
