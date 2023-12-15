Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bracken County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Bracken County, Kentucky today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bracken County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Augusta High School at Bracken County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Brooksville, KY
- Conference: District 39
- How to Stream: Watch Here
