The Indiana Pacers, with Buddy Hield, match up versus the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hield put up seven points in his most recent game, which ended in a 140-126 loss against the Bucks.

With prop bets available for Hield, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buddy Hield Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.4 15.3 Rebounds 4.5 2.9 3.4 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.4 PRA -- 18.9 21.1 PR -- 16.3 18.7 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Hield's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Buddy Hield Insights vs. the Wizards

Hield has taken 10.8 shots per game this season and made 5.0 per game, which account for 10.9% and 9.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 3.0 threes per game, or 19.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Hield's Pacers average 107.8 possessions per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 14th with 105.7 possessions per contest.

The Wizards allow 127.0 points per game, worst in the league.

On the boards, the Wizards have given up 49.5 rebounds per contest, which is worst in the league.

The Wizards are the worst team in the NBA, giving up 29.9 assists per game.

The Wizards are the 16th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Buddy Hield vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 25 14 2 5 4 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.