The Tennessee State Tigers (2-6) face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

The Colonels' 81.3 points per game are 19.4 more points than the 61.9 the Tigers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 61.9 points, Eastern Kentucky is 8-2.

Tennessee State has a 2-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.3 points.

The Tigers score 47.0 points per game, 16.6 fewer points than the 63.6 the Colonels give up.

Eastern Kentucky has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 47.0 points.

The Tigers shoot 32.7% from the field, 7.2% lower than the Colonels allow defensively.

The Colonels make 43.4% of their shots from the field, 3.9% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Eastern Kentucky Leaders

Antwainette Walker: 24.7 PTS, 2.6 STL, 42.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

24.7 PTS, 2.6 STL, 42.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Ivy Turner: 11.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

11.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30) Alice Recanati: 11.5 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

11.5 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Brie Crittendon: 10.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.5 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

10.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.5 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44) Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%

Eastern Kentucky Schedule