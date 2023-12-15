Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Fayette County, Kentucky today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fayette County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lafayette High School at Tates Creek High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Lexington, KY
  • Conference: District 43
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bryan Station High School at Woodford County High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Versailles, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

