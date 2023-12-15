Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Larue County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Larue County, Kentucky? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Larue County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hart County High School at Larue County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Hodgenville, KY
- Conference: District 18
- How to Stream: Watch Here
