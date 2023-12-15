Marion County, Kentucky has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marion County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Taylor County High School at Marion County High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Lebanon, KY
  • Conference: District 20
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.