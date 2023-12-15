The Washington Wizards (3-20) are underdogs (+8.5) as they try to end a six-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (13-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs on MNMT and BSIN. The matchup has an over/under of 257.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pacers vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSIN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -8.5 257.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana and its opponents have gone over 257.5 combined points in 10 of 22 games this season.

Indiana has had an average of 253.9 points in its games this season, 3.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

So far this season, the Pacers have put together a 13-9-0 record against the spread.

Indiana has won six, or 54.5%, of the 11 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Indiana has won two of its three games when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pacers have a 77.8% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pacers vs Wizards Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Games Over 257.5 % of Games Over 257.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 10 45.5% 128.4 244.3 125.5 252.5 240.5 Wizards 6 26.1% 115.9 244.3 127 252.5 237.6

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

The Pacers are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their past 10 contests.

The Pacers have hit the over in seven of their last 10 games.

Indiana has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (7-5-0) than it does in away games (6-4-0).

The Pacers record just 1.4 more points per game (128.4) than the Wizards give up (127).

When Indiana totals more than 127 points, it is 9-2 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pacers vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Pacers and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 13-9 2-1 18-4 Wizards 10-13 6-7 15-8

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs. Wizards Point Insights

Pacers Wizards 128.4 Points Scored (PG) 115.9 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 9-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-2 9-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-4 125.5 Points Allowed (PG) 127 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 4-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-5 4-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.