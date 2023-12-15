Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perry County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Perry County, Kentucky has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Perry County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Johnson Central High School at Perry County Central High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Hazard, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
