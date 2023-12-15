When the Nashville Predators square off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, will Roman Josi find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

In six of 29 games this season, Josi has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

Josi has picked up three goals and seven assists on the power play.

Josi averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 92 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.5 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 23:35 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 23:49 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 25:49 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 20:07 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 28:29 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 24:04 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 26:57 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:18 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 26:34 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 3 1 2 22:24 Home W 3-2

Predators vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

