The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (13-0) and Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-3) will battle in the MVFC Championship Game on Friday, December 15, 2023.

South Dakota State has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (seventh-best with 36.8 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 10.5 points allowed per game) this year. Albany (NY) has been keeping opposing offenses in check on defense, allowing just 17.2 points per contest (sixth-best). Offensively, it ranks 30th by compiling 30.4 points per game.

See how to watch this matchup on ESPN2 in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Dakota State vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

South Dakota State vs. Albany (NY) Key Statistics

South Dakota State Albany (NY) 448.4 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.4 (10th) 237.8 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.4 (89th) 231.3 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.6 (84th) 217.1 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.8 (28th) 3 (87th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (105th) 3 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (2nd)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has racked up 2,618 yards (201.4 ypg) on 181-of-267 passing with 25 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 299 rushing yards (23 ypg) on 80 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Davis, has carried the ball 205 times for 1,384 yards (106.5 per game), scoring 15 times. He's also caught 22 passes for 196 yards and one touchdown.

This season, Amar Johnson has carried the ball 112 times for 717 yards (55.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jadon Janke's leads his squad with 740 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 46 receptions (out of 48 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Jaxon Janke has hauled in 45 receptions totaling 730 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Zach Heins has a total of 319 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 21 throws and scoring five touchdowns.

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders

Reese Poffenbarger has 3,382 passing yards, or 241.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.6% of his passes and has recorded 36 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 11 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner six times.

Griffin Woodell has rushed 175 times for 899 yards, with seven touchdowns. He's also tacked on 30 catches for 225 yards and four touchdowns.

Faysal Aden has racked up 442 yards (on 106 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Brevin Easton's 1,055 receiving yards (75.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 53 receptions on 70 targets with 13 touchdowns.

Julian Hicks has 43 receptions (on 56 targets) for a total of 758 yards (54.1 yards per game) and 11 touchdowns this year.

Marqeese Dietz's 45 targets have resulted in 44 grabs for 499 yards and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed South Dakota State or Albany (NY) gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.