The Indiana Pacers, with T.J. McConnell, hit the court versus the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, a 140-126 loss versus the Bucks, McConnell totaled nine points, five assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll break down McConnell's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

T.J. McConnell Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 7.5 7.9 Rebounds -- 2.6 2.5 Assists 4.5 4.3 4.9 PRA -- 14.4 15.3 PR -- 10.1 10.4



T.J. McConnell Insights vs. the Wizards

McConnell has taken 6.3 shots per game this season and made 3.3 per game, which account for 4.5% and 4.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Pacers rank 21st in possessions per game with 107.8. His opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 105.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Wizards are last in the league, giving up 127 points per contest.

Allowing 49.5 rebounds per game, the Wizards are the worst squad in the NBA.

The Wizards are the worst team in the NBA, allowing 29.9 assists per game.

T.J. McConnell vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 6 4 1 2 0 0 2

