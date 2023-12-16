Will Alec Pierce hit paydirt when the Indianapolis Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers play in Week 15 on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Colts vs Steelers Anytime TD Bets

Will Alec Pierce score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Pierce has caught 27 passes for 413 yards (31.8 per game) and one score this year.

In one of 13 games this season, Pierce has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Alec Pierce Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 3 1 5 0 Week 2 @Texans 2 2 28 0 Week 3 @Ravens 7 3 43 0 Week 4 Rams 2 1 38 0 Week 5 Titans 2 1 10 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 6 3 25 0 Week 7 Browns 3 3 53 0 Week 8 Saints 5 3 41 0 Week 9 @Panthers 2 0 0 0 Week 10 @Patriots 1 1 21 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 6 4 27 0 Week 13 @Titans 6 3 100 1 Week 14 @Bengals 3 2 22 0

