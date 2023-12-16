The Bellarmine Knights (4-7) hope to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Evansville Purple Aces (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bellarmine vs. Evansville matchup.

Bellarmine vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bellarmine vs. Evansville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Bellarmine vs. Evansville Betting Trends

Bellarmine has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Knights' eight games have hit the over.

Evansville has covered six times in eight games with a spread this season.

A total of four Purple Aces games this season have hit the over.

