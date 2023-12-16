According to our computer model, the Cincinnati Bengals will defeat the Minnesota Vikings when they square off at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, December 16 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

From an offensive standpoint, the Bengals rank 17th in the NFL with 21.5 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 19th in points allowed (379.2 points allowed per contest). The Vikings' defensive unit has been leading the way for the team, as they rank fifth-best in the NFL with 18.6 points surrendered per game. In terms of offense, they are putting up 20.5 points per game, which ranks 21st.

Bengals vs. Vikings Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bengals (-3) Toss Up (40.5) Bengals 23, Vikings 18

Bengals Betting Info

The Bengals have a 63.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cincinnati is 6-6-1 ATS this season.

The Bengals are 3-2-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Cincinnati and its opponent have combined to hit the over seven out of 13 times this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 40.5 points, 4.0 fewer than the average total in this season's Bengals contests.

Vikings Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Vikings.

Minnesota has won seven games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing six times.

The Vikings are 3-1-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

In 2023, three Minnesota games have hit the over.

This season, Vikings games have resulted in an average scoring total of 44.7, which is 4.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Bengals vs. Vikings 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 21.5 22.1 22.1 19.1 20.8 25.5 Minnesota 20.5 18.6 20.0 20.5 20.9 17.0

