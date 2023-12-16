Bengals vs. Vikings Player Props & Odds – Week 15
Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals will host T.J. Hockenson and the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, in a matchup between two of the biggest stars in football.
Aiming to bet on player props in this contest between the Bengals and the Vikings? Check out the player props for the top contributors.
Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds
- Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +460
- Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230
Ty Chandler Touchdown Odds
- Chandler Odds to Score First TD: +650
- Chandler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +360
More Bengals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyler Boyd
|-
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|Jake Browning
|235.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
|-
|Ja'Marr Chase
|-
|-
|65.5 (-113)
|Tee Higgins
|-
|-
|39.5 (-113)
|Tanner Hudson
|-
|-
|19.5 (-113)
|Joe Mixon
|-
|55.5 (-113)
|25.5 (-113)
More Vikings Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Nick Mullens
|250.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|T.J. Hockenson
|-
|-
|53.5 (-113)
|K.J. Osborn
|-
|-
|21.5 (-113)
|Justin Jefferson
|-
|-
|76.5 (-113)
|Ty Chandler
|-
|57.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
|Jordan Addison
|-
|-
|37.5 (-113)
