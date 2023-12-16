Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carter County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Carter County, Kentucky today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carter County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Carter High School at Louisville Collegiate School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Carter High School at Holy Cross High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.