Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Clark County, Kentucky today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clark County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Breathitt County High School at George Rogers Clark High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Winchester, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.