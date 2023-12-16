Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Clinton County, Kentucky has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clinton County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clinton County High School at Todd County Central High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 15
- Location: Elkton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.