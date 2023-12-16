Entering this week's action, the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) have nine players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) on Saturday, December 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium, with kick-off at 4:30 PM .

The Colts head into the matchup after losing 34-14 to the Cincinnati Bengals in their last game on December 10.

The Steelers' most recent game finished in a 21-18 loss to the New England Patriots.

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jonathan Taylor RB Thumb Out Braden Smith OT Knee Out Segun Olubi LB Hip Out DeForest Buckner DT Back Full Participation In Practice Zaire Franklin LB Illness Full Participation In Practice E.J. Speed LB Knee Full Participation In Practice Will Mallory TE Ribs Full Participation In Practice Julius Brents CB Quad Full Participation In Practice Jaylon Jones CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Najee Harris RB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Kenny Pickett QB Ankle Out Diontae Johnson WR Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Isaac Seumalo OG Shoulder Questionable James Pierre CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Damontae Kazee S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice T.J. Watt LB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Alex Highsmith LB Concussion Probable Cameron Heyward DT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Elandon Roberts LB Groin Did Not Participate In Practice

Colts vs. Steelers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: NFL Network

NFL Network

Colts Season Insights

The Colts are putting up 337.1 yards per game on offense (14th in NFL), and they rank 25th on defense with 357.6 yards allowed per game.

The Colts sport the eighth-ranked scoring offense this year (24.2 points per game), and they've been worse defensively, ranking fourth-worst with 25.4 points allowed per game.

The Colts are averaging 226.6 passing yards per game on offense (17th in the NFL), and they rank 17th defensively with 226.1 passing yards allowed per game.

Offensively, Indianapolis ranks 16th in the NFL with 110.5 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 26th in rushing yards allowed per contest (131.5).

The Colts own the 13th-ranked turnover margin in the league at +1, forcing 21 turnovers (seventh in NFL) while turning it over 20 times (20th in NFL).

Colts vs. Steelers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Colts (-1.5)

Colts (-1.5) Moneyline: Colts (-125), Steelers (+105)

Colts (-125), Steelers (+105) Total: 42.5 points

