Colts vs. Steelers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 15
On Saturday, December 16, 2023, the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) are favored by only 2.5 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6). A point total of 42 has been set for this matchup.
As the Colts prepare for this matchup against the Steelers, take a look at their recent betting insights and trends. As the Steelers prepare for this matchup against the Colts, here are their betting trends and insights.
Colts vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indianapolis Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colts (-2.5)
|42
|-135
|+115
|FanDuel
|Colts (-2.5)
|42
|-142
|+120
Indianapolis vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Info: NFL Network
Colts vs. Steelers Betting Insights
- Indianapolis' ATS record is 8-5-0 this season.
- The Colts have covered every time (1-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- The teams have hit the over in nine of Indianapolis' 13 games with a set total.
- Pittsburgh is 7-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Steelers have an ATS record of 3-2 as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
- This season, three of Pittsburgh's 13 games have hit the over.
Colts Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Josh Downs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|42.5 (-118)
|-
|Kylen Granson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16.5 (-111)
|-
|Gardner Minshew
|236.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+135)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Zack Moss
|-
|-
|73.5 (-118)
|-
|12.5 (-115)
|-
|Alec Pierce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26.5 (-115)
|-
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|76.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
