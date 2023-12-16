On Saturday, December 16, 2023, the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) are favored by only 2.5 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6). A point total of 42 has been set for this matchup.

As the Colts prepare for this matchup against the Steelers, take a look at their recent betting insights and trends. As the Steelers prepare for this matchup against the Colts, here are their betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colts vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indianapolis Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline BetMGM Colts (-2.5) 42 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Colts (-2.5) 42 -142 +120 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 15 Odds

Indianapolis vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Colts vs. Steelers Betting Insights

Indianapolis' ATS record is 8-5-0 this season.

The Colts have covered every time (1-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The teams have hit the over in nine of Indianapolis' 13 games with a set total.

Pittsburgh is 7-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Steelers have an ATS record of 3-2 as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

This season, three of Pittsburgh's 13 games have hit the over.

Colts Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Josh Downs - - - - 42.5 (-118) - Kylen Granson - - - - 16.5 (-111) - Gardner Minshew 236.5 (-115) 1.5 (+135) - - - - Zack Moss - - 73.5 (-118) - 12.5 (-115) - Alec Pierce - - - - 26.5 (-115) - Michael Pittman Jr. - - - - 76.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.