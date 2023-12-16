If you're looking for Drew Sample's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Drew Sample and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Looking at season stats, Sample has been targeted 17 times and has 14 catches for 97 yards (6.9 per reception) and two TDs.

Keep an eye on Sample's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Drew Sample Injury Status: Questionable

Reported Injury: Illness

The Bengals have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Tyler Boyd (LP/foot): 57 Rec; 522 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Ja'Marr Chase (DNP/ankle): 89 Rec; 1092 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs Mitchell Wilcox (FP/knee): 6 Rec; 30 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 15 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: December 16, 2023

December 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Sample 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 17 14 97 100 2 6.9

Sample Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Rams 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Titans 1 1 -1 0 Week 6 Seahawks 1 1 4 0 Week 8 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Bills 4 3 30 1 Week 10 Texans 3 2 12 0 Week 11 @Ravens 2 2 19 0 Week 12 Steelers 1 1 11 1 Week 13 @Jaguars 1 1 11 0 Week 14 Colts 2 2 4 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.