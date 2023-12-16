Will Drew Sample Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
If you're looking for Drew Sample's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Drew Sample and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Looking at season stats, Sample has been targeted 17 times and has 14 catches for 97 yards (6.9 per reception) and two TDs.
Keep an eye on Sample's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Drew Sample Injury Status: Questionable
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Bengals have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Tyler Boyd (LP/foot): 57 Rec; 522 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Ja'Marr Chase (DNP/ankle): 89 Rec; 1092 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs
- Mitchell Wilcox (FP/knee): 6 Rec; 30 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 15 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Samaje Perine
- Click Here for Aaron Jones
- Click Here for Marcedes Lewis
- Click Here for Christian Watson
- Click Here for Adam Thielen
Bengals vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Sample 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|17
|14
|97
|100
|2
|6.9
Sample Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|Rams
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 8
|@49ers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Bills
|4
|3
|30
|1
|Week 10
|Texans
|3
|2
|12
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|2
|2
|19
|0
|Week 12
|Steelers
|1
|1
|11
|1
|Week 13
|@Jaguars
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 14
|Colts
|2
|2
|4
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.