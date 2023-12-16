Gardner Minshew has a decent matchup when his Indianapolis Colts face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15 (Saturday, 4:30 PM ET). The Steelers have conceded 226.9 passing yards per game, 21st in the league.

This year, Minshew has thrown for 2,524 yards (210.3 per game) for Indianapolis, tossing 11 touchdown passes with eight picks. With his legs, Minshew has added 57 yards on 25 carries and three touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards rushing per game.

Minshew vs. the Steelers

Minshew vs the Steelers (since 2021): 1 GP / 23 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 23 PASS YPG / PASS TD Pittsburgh has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

The Steelers have cenceded 11 players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Five opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Pittsburgh in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Steelers this season.

The 226.9 passing yards the Steelers allow per outing makes them the 21st-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Steelers' defense ranks 17th in the league by giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (17 total passing TDs).

Gardner Minshew Passing Props vs. the Steelers

Passing Yards: 234.5 (-115)

234.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+145)

Minshew Passing Insights

Minshew has surpassed his passing yards prop total in six of nine opportunities this season.

The Colts have passed 56.6% of the time and run 43.4% this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Minshew's 6.7 yards per attempt rank 22nd in the NFL.

Minshew has completed at least one touchdown pass in eight of 12 games, including multiple TDs three times.

He has scored 14 of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (46.7%).

Minshew has attempted 45 passes in the red zone (35.2% of his team's red zone plays).

Gardner Minshew Rushing Props vs the Steelers

Rushing Yards: 4.5 (-120)

Minshew Rushing Insights

So far this season, Minshew has hit the over four times on his rushing yards prop bet (in nine opportunities).

Minshew has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has seven red zone carries for 9.0% of the team share (his team runs on 60.9% of its plays in the red zone).

Minshew's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 12/10/2023 Week 14 26-for-39 / 240 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/3/2023 Week 13 26-for-42 / 312 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 24-for-41 / 251 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 6 YDS / 1 TD at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 18-for-28 / 194 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 17-for-26 / 127 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs

