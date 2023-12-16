Will Isaiah McKenzie hit paydirt when the Indianapolis Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers come together in Week 15 on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Colts vs Steelers Anytime TD Bets

Will Isaiah McKenzie score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

This season McKenzie has 11 catches (on 14 targets) for 82 yards, averaging 6.3 yards per game.

McKenzie does not have a TD reception this season in nine games.

Isaiah McKenzie Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Texans 1 1 7 0 Week 3 @Ravens 1 1 3 0 Week 4 Rams 3 1 6 0 Week 5 Titans 0 0 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 2 2 23 0 Week 7 Browns 0 0 0 Week 9 @Panthers 3 2 12 0 Week 10 @Patriots 4 4 31 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 0 0 0

