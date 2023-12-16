Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Jefferson County, Kentucky today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lewis County High School at Beth Haven Christian School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moore Traditional High School at Bryan Station High School
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Carter High School at Louisville Collegiate School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Taylor County High School at Doss High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Carter High School at Holy Cross High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
