The Indianapolis Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers are slated to square off in a Week 15 matchup at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday. Will Josh Downs find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Colts vs Steelers Anytime TD Bets

Will Josh Downs score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Downs has hauled in 54 catches for 612 yards and two TDs this season. He has been targeted on 81 occasions, and averages 47.1 yards receiving.

Downs has made two touchdown catches this season in 13 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Josh Downs Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 7 3 30 0 Week 2 @Texans 5 4 37 0 Week 3 @Ravens 12 8 57 0 Week 4 Rams 3 2 34 0 Week 5 Titans 6 6 97 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 8 5 21 1 Week 7 Browns 6 5 125 1 Week 8 Saints 9 7 72 0 Week 9 @Panthers 1 1 10 0 Week 10 @Patriots 3 2 40 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 13 5 43 0 Week 13 @Titans 5 3 14 0 Week 14 @Bengals 3 3 32 0

