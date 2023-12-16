Saturday's game that pits the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) against the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at State Farm Arena is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-79 in favor of North Carolina. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on December 16.

According to our computer prediction, North Carolina is projected to cover the spread (1.5) versus Kentucky. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 163.5 over/under.

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Line: North Carolina -1.5

North Carolina -1.5 Point Total: 163.5

163.5 Moneyline (To Win): North Carolina -110, Kentucky -110

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 82, Kentucky 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. North Carolina

Pick ATS: North Carolina (-1.5)



North Carolina (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (163.5)



North Carolina's record against the spread so far this season is 4-4-0, and Kentucky's is 5-4-0. A total of five out of the Tar Heels' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Wildcats' games have gone over. The two teams score 175.7 points per game, 12.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 18.2 points per game, with a +163 scoring differential overall. They put up 90.6 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and give up 72.4 per contest (218th in college basketball).

Kentucky comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It grabs 37.8 rebounds per game (132nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.2.

Kentucky connects on 10.7 three-pointers per game (11th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents.

Kentucky has committed 8.8 turnovers per game (13th in college basketball), 5.5 fewer than the 14.3 it forces (61st in college basketball).

