Saturday's game between the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) and No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) going head to head at State Farm Arena has a projected final score of 81-79 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Carolina, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 5:30 PM ET on December 16.

Based on our computer prediction, North Carolina is projected to cover the spread (1.5) against Kentucky. The two teams are projected to come in below the 164.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Line: North Carolina -1.5

North Carolina -1.5 Point Total: 164.5

164.5 Moneyline (To Win): North Carolina -125, Kentucky +105

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 81, Kentucky 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. North Carolina

Pick ATS: North Carolina (-1.5)



North Carolina (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (164.5)



North Carolina is 4-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Kentucky's 5-4-0 ATS record. A total of five out of the Tar Heels' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Wildcats' games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 175.7 points per game, 11.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats put up 90.6 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 72.4 per contest (217th in college basketball). They have a +163 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 18.2 points per game.

Kentucky is 133rd in college basketball at 37.8 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 more than the 36.2 its opponents average.

Kentucky hits 10.7 three-pointers per game (11th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents. It shoots 41.4% from beyond the arc (fourth-best in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32.7%.

Kentucky has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 8.8 per game (12th in college basketball) while forcing 14.3 (62nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.