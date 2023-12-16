How to Watch Kentucky vs. North Carolina on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) take on the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kentucky vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
- Kentucky is 7-0 when it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 97th.
- The Wildcats put up 16.9 more points per game (90.6) than the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (73.7).
- When it scores more than 73.7 points, Kentucky is 7-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Kentucky averaged 78.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.4.
- The Wildcats allowed fewer points at home (64.1 per game) than away (70.9) last season.
- At home, Kentucky knocked down 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (5.7). Kentucky's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than on the road (33.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 95-73
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|L 80-73
|Rupp Arena
|12/9/2023
|Pennsylvania
|W 81-66
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/16/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/29/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|Rupp Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.