The North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) face the Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Kentucky matchup.

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: CBS

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-1.5) 164.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-1.5) 164.5 -111 -108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

Kentucky has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Wildcats have covered the spread when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

North Carolina has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Tar Heels' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 The Wildcats have experienced the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +1600 at the start of the season to +2000.

The implied probability of Kentucky winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.