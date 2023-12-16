Kentucky vs. North Carolina: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 16
The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) are favored by 1.5 points against the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on CBS. The matchup's point total is 165.5.
Kentucky vs. North Carolina Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|North Carolina
|-1.5
|165.5
Wildcats Betting Records & Stats
- Kentucky has combined with its opponent to score more than 165.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- Kentucky's games this season have had an average of 163 points, 2.5 fewer points than this game's total.
- Kentucky's ATS record is 5-4-0 this season.
- Kentucky was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.
- This season, the Wildcats have won two of their three games when they're the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kentucky has a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Kentucky vs. North Carolina Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 165.5
|% of Games Over 165.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|North Carolina
|1
|12.5%
|85.1
|175.7
|73.7
|146.1
|151
|Kentucky
|5
|55.6%
|90.6
|175.7
|72.4
|146.1
|150.5
Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends
- The Wildcats average 16.9 more points per game (90.6) than the Tar Heels give up (73.7).
- Kentucky is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when it scores more than 73.7 points.
Kentucky vs. North Carolina Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|North Carolina
|4-4-0
|4-3
|5-3-0
|Kentucky
|5-4-0
|1-0
|6-3-0
Kentucky vs. North Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|North Carolina
|Kentucky
|12-3
|Home Record
|14-4
|4-7
|Away Record
|6-3
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-8-0
|2-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-3-0
|78.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.4
|70.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.4
|5-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-7-0
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-3-0
