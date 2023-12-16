Indianapolis Colts receiver Kylen Granson will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 15 (Saturday at 4:30 PM ET), versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are ranked 21st in terms of passing yards conceded, at 226.9 per game.

Granson has put up 22 catches for 264 yards and one TD this season this season. He has been targeted on 38 occasions, and averages 24.0 yards receiving.

Granson vs. the Steelers

Granson vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Pittsburgh has allowed four opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

13 players have caught a TD pass against the Steelers this year.

Four opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Pittsburgh on the season.

The pass defense of the Steelers is giving up 226.9 yards per contest this season, which ranks 21st in the NFL.

The Steelers' defense ranks 17th in the NFL with 17 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Kylen Granson Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-118)

Granson Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Granson has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 45.5% of his games (five of 11).

Granson has 8.2% of his team's target share (38 targets on 462 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 38 times this season, averaging 6.9 yards per target.

Granson has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (3.3% of his team's 30 offensive TDs).

Granson (four red zone targets) has been targeted 8.0% of the time in the red zone (50 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Granson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 3 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

