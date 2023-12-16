Should you bet on Kylen Granson scoring a touchdown in the Indianapolis Colts' upcoming Week 15 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, which kicks off at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Kylen Granson score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Granson's 38 targets have led to 22 catches for 264 yards (24 per game) and one score.

Granson has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 6 4 39 0 Week 2 @Texans 4 3 16 1 Week 3 @Ravens 4 2 9 0 Week 4 Rams 5 2 24 0 Week 5 Titans 3 2 15 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 4 3 67 0 Week 9 @Panthers 2 0 0 0 Week 10 @Patriots 2 1 5 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Titans 3 3 72 0 Week 14 @Bengals 4 2 17 0

