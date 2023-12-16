Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Laurel County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
If you reside in Laurel County, Kentucky and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Laurel County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bardstown High School at South Laurel High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM CT on December 16
- Location: London, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
