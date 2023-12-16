Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Letcher County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Letcher County, Kentucky today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Letcher County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jenkins High School at Richlands High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Richlands, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
