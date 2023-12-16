Louisville vs. UConn December 16 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (7-1) meet the UConn Huskies (4-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at XL Center. This matchup will start at 12:00 PM ET.
Louisville vs. UConn Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Louisville Players to Watch
UConn Players to Watch
- Bueckers: 20.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Edwards: 14.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Griffin: 9.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Muhl: 7.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Arnold: 7.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
