The UConn Huskies (6-3) welcome in the Louisville Cardinals (10-1) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut TV: FOX

Louisville vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals' 78.5 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 65.6 the Huskies allow to opponents.

Louisville has put together a 9-1 record in games it scores more than 65.6 points.

UConn is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 78.5 points.

The Huskies record 77.4 points per game, 20.3 more points than the 57.1 the Cardinals allow.

When UConn scores more than 57.1 points, it is 6-3.

Louisville is 10-0 when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.

The Huskies shoot 47.9% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Cardinals allow defensively.

The Cardinals shoot 45.2% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Huskies allow.

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%

11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Nina Rickards: 7.5 PTS, 52.6 FG%

7.5 PTS, 52.6 FG% Nyla Harris: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 59.4 FG%

9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 59.4 FG% Sydney Taylor: 10.5 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (19-for-65)

Louisville Schedule