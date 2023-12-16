Will Michael Pittman Jr. Score a Touchdown Against the Steelers in Week 15?
When the Indianapolis Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers match up in Week 15 on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, will Michael Pittman Jr. find his way into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.
Colts vs Steelers Anytime TD Bets
Will Michael Pittman Jr. score a touchdown against the Steelers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)
- Pittman's team-high 984 yards receiving (75.7 per game) have come on 95 catches (138 targets) and he has scored four touchdowns.
- Pittman has tallied a touchdown catch in four of 13 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.
Michael Pittman Jr. Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|11
|8
|97
|1
|Week 2
|@Texans
|12
|8
|56
|0
|Week 3
|@Ravens
|11
|9
|77
|0
|Week 4
|Rams
|5
|1
|15
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|7
|5
|52
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|14
|9
|109
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|5
|2
|83
|1
|Week 8
|Saints
|13
|8
|40
|1
|Week 9
|@Panthers
|8
|8
|64
|0
|Week 10
|@Patriots
|12
|8
|84
|0
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|13
|10
|107
|0
|Week 13
|@Titans
|16
|11
|105
|1
|Week 14
|@Bengals
|11
|8
|95
|0
