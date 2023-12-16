When the Indianapolis Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers match up in Week 15 on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, will Michael Pittman Jr. find his way into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Michael Pittman Jr. score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

Pittman's team-high 984 yards receiving (75.7 per game) have come on 95 catches (138 targets) and he has scored four touchdowns.

Pittman has tallied a touchdown catch in four of 13 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Michael Pittman Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 11 8 97 1 Week 2 @Texans 12 8 56 0 Week 3 @Ravens 11 9 77 0 Week 4 Rams 5 1 15 0 Week 5 Titans 7 5 52 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 14 9 109 0 Week 7 Browns 5 2 83 1 Week 8 Saints 13 8 40 1 Week 9 @Panthers 8 8 64 0 Week 10 @Patriots 12 8 84 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 13 10 107 0 Week 13 @Titans 16 11 105 1 Week 14 @Bengals 11 8 95 0

