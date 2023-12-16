Michael Pittman Jr. will be up against the 21st-ranked passing defense in the league when his Indianapolis Colts meet the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15, on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET.

Pittman has 95 receptions for a team-high 984 yards and four TDs this season. He's been targeted 138 times, resulting in 75.7 yards per game.

Pittman vs. the Steelers

Pittman vs the Steelers (since 2021): 1 GP / 61 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 61 REC YPG / REC TD Pittsburgh has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

13 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed four players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Steelers is allowing 226.9 yards per game this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this year, the Steelers have conceded 17 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 17th in NFL play.

Michael Pittman Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 74.5 (-118)

Pittman Receiving Insights

In 10 of 13 games this season, Pittman has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Pittman has 29.9% of his team's target share (138 targets on 462 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.1 yards per target (82nd in league play), picking up 984 yards on 138 passes thrown his way.

Pittman has registered a touchdown catch in four of 13 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored four of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (13.3%).

Pittman (19 red zone targets) has been targeted 38.0% of the time in the red zone (50 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Pittman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 12/10/2023 Week 14 11 TAR / 8 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/3/2023 Week 13 16 TAR / 11 REC / 105 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 13 TAR / 10 REC / 107 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 12 TAR / 8 REC / 84 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 8 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

