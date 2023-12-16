Should you wager on Mo Alie-Cox hitting paydirt in the Indianapolis Colts' upcoming Week 15 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Colts vs Steelers Anytime TD Bets

Will Mo Alie-Cox score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Alie-Cox's seven grabs have led to 104 yards (10.4 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 11 times.

Alie-Cox has had a touchdown catch in two of nine games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Mo Alie-Cox Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Texans 1 1 15 0 Week 4 Rams 1 1 35 1 Week 5 Titans 1 1 17 0 Week 7 Browns 1 1 -6 0 Week 8 Saints 2 1 11 0 Week 10 @Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 1 1 30 0 Week 14 @Bengals 1 1 2 1

