Murray State vs. SE Louisiana December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Murray State Racers (3-3) will meet the SE Louisiana Lions (2-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Murray State vs. SE Louisiana Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Murray State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Murray State Players to Watch
- Nick Ellington: 12.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Jacobi Wood: 15.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Rob Perry: 16.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brian Moore Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Shawn Walker: 6.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SE Louisiana Players to Watch
- Ellington: 12.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Wood: 15.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Perry: 16.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Moore: 13.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Walker: 6.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Murray State vs. SE Louisiana Stat Comparison
|Murray State Rank
|Murray State AVG
|SE Louisiana AVG
|SE Louisiana Rank
|123rd
|77.8
|Points Scored
|72.9
|223rd
|227th
|73
|Points Allowed
|76.8
|295th
|127th
|34.5
|Rebounds
|30.5
|290th
|168th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|140th
|239th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|199th
|13
|Assists
|15
|87th
|49th
|9.8
|Turnovers
|12.8
|242nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.