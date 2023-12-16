The Minnesota Timberwolves (18-5) hope to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (13-10) on December 16, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pacers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pacers vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers are shooting 50.5% from the field, 7.3% higher than the 43.2% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana has put together a 13-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 25th.

The Pacers score an average of 128.2 points per game, 22.5 more points than the 105.7 the Timberwolves allow.

Indiana is 13-8 when it scores more than 105.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers average fewer points per game at home (126.7) than on the road (129.8), but also allow fewer at home (118.8) than on the road (133.9).

Indiana allows 118.8 points per game at home, and 133.9 on the road.

At home the Pacers are collecting 29.1 assists per game, three less than away (32.1).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers Injuries